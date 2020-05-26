Fairview Park pool in Columbia to remain closed through 2020

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Parks and Recreation Department of Columbia said their pool will remain closed through 2020.

They made the announcement on their Facebook page on Tuesday.

The statement said the following message:

Due to complications with staffing, certification training, and concerns with the ability to adhere to distancing guidelines in and around the pool facility, Fairview Park Pool will remain closed this season and through 2020. We apologize for the inconvenience and are disappointed we will be unable to provide this resource to all of our citizens.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE