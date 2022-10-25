FAIRVIEW, Tenn. (WKRN) — A husband and wife are behind bars in connection with a murder that reportedly happened Sunday in Fairview.

Police told News 2 the incident happened on Sunday at a home on Shayla Court in Williamson County.

Investigators aren’t saying much about the victim at this point. However, neighbors told News 2 they are in shock as the neighborhood is normally quiet with kids and families living in surrounding homes.

Michael Lee is charged with one count of Homicide First Degree Murder. His wife, Angeline Lee, is charged with accessory after the fact.

One neighbor told News 2 that she lived in the neighborhood for eight years and knew her neighbors to keep to themselves.

“There has never been anything to lead us to suspect them as a family. You just think of it as a safe and quiet neighborhood, and to find out it wasn’t so safe is just scary,” Jamie Brewer, Lee’s neighbor said.

Both Michael and Angeline were booked in the Williamson County Jail Monday morning. Michael has a $2 million bond while Angeline has a $350,000 bond.

News 2 did speak to someone at the home today, however, they said they did not want to comment.