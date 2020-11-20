FaceTime, patios and fewer people considered for health commissioner’s Thanksgiving

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Families all over Tennessee are figuring out what to do with Thanksgiving and that includes the state’s health department commissioner.

“One of the options is to do our Thanksgiving outdoors,” Dr. Lisa Piercey told News 2. “Of course, that is weather dependent.”

While the state health commissioner is still mulling over holiday options, eating outdoors is already on the menu for Tennessee Governor Bill Lee.

“A few of us will eat dinner on the back porch and change the way we do it,” the governor said at his weekly COVID-19 briefing. “For me and my family, Thanksgiving is not just about a meal anyway; it’s about being thankful.”

Along with the governor, Dr. Piercey has become a familiar face dealing with COVID-19.

Testing is now part of the holidays.

“I implore you to get tested if you are symptomatic or even if you are feeling well and think you may have been exposed,” said the commissioner at the governor’s briefing.

Now its Thanksgiving with her West Tennessee family that has been added to her plate.

“We have a patio where we could go out and do that,” the commissioner told News 2. “We have even talked about going into a different room where we can open windows and a door.”

While she deals with the “how” of Thanksgiving, Dr. Piercey is pretty clear on “how many” for the holiday.

“That’s probably the biggest intervention we are making this year; we are really reducing the number of people who will come,” she added.

For those not there, the commissioner says FaceTime becomes a part of Thanksgiving in the Piercey household.

While recommending some action, the state health commissioner says no one in the Lee Administration is thinking about a mandate limiting holiday gatherings.