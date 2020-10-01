Facebook invests billions into the economy with 8 data centers, Gallatin is next

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Facebook released a new survey showing just how big their impact is in communities where they have data centers, one of which is coming to Gallatin.

In the last three years, their eight data centers have generated $18.6 billion into the economy.

The Gallatin center’s initial investment is estimated at $800 million starting with more than 1,000 construction jobs, then 100 full-time high-wage jobs.

“Our Gallatin Data Center is supporting 11,00 construction jobs at the site while we’re under construction… it can take up 5 to 7 years for a complete build-out,” said Katie Comer, the community development regional manager for Facebook.

The facility will be 982,000 square-foot and operate on 100 percent renewable energy.

Comer said they’re already talking to local schools to see what their needs might be.

“In 2017 to 2019, Facebook gave over 300 grants out to the local community, so in looking at Gallatin the local nonprofits there and the school systems are really going to benefit from our programs that we do in the community around STEM education and bringing the community connecting them on and offline,” explained Comer.

Gallatin’s Economic Development Director James Fenton says they’re already seeing the benefits with Facebook employees moving in to help in the setup process as well as hundreds of jobs available right now.

“One of their subcontractors, Rosendin Electric, needs 400 so they’re actually creating a school here so anyone that has any of those skill sets they’re willing to come in and pay them to get trained so that they can help build this up,” said Fenton.

A few Facebook jobs in Gallatin are also posted and Fenton said they already have some applicants.