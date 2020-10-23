F-16 fighter jet intercepts small aircraft that violated airspace over Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — An F-16 fighter jet intercepted a small aircraft that entered a temporary flight restriction area surrounding Nashville without proper clearance.

According to NORAD, the incident happened around 2 p.m. when NORAD command directed the jet to investigate the aircraft that was not in communication with air traffic control. The violating aircraft was nonresponsive to the initial intercept but established radio communications after the fighter jet deployed signal flares.

The small aircraft then left the area without incident.

It is unclear why the small aircraft was flying over Spring Hill at the time. This was also around the time that Air Force One was heading into Nashville.