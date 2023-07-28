NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Often called a “silent killer,” extreme heat causes more deaths than any other weather event, according to the National Weather Service.

However, it can be difficult for some to know the difference between needing to go inside and needing to go to the hospital.

Dr. Jennifer Everett with Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center says people need to look out for persistent symptoms.

“If they do not go away within about an hour or so of getting to a cool environment, I think that would be one of the things to come to the ER for persistent dizziness or vomiting,” she said. “Because the vomiting certainly is more dehydrating. I think any confusion that’s present or any change in urination if it becomes much less.”

She also said cramping that feels unusual or doesn’t go away is also potentially a sign someone needs medical attention.

Dr. Everett said while she hasn’t seen an increase in admissions from heat-related issues this week, they expect it.

“Patients certainly try to hydrate when it’s hot. I think that’s just a natural mechanism that we do. But sometimes the body just cannot keep up with the heat,” she explained.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center also says they are anticipating more heat-related admissions this weekend.

“We saw an uptick in heat-related illnesses with the last heat wave a few weeks ago. [We saw] a few episodes of heat stroke and heat exhaustion at the downtown campus as well as our regional facilities,” wrote Dr. Nathaniel Miller, VUMC Regional Medical Director of Emergency Services.

Dr. Miller said extreme heat disproportionately impacts the very old and very young, so people should be mindful of how people who can’t articulate their discomfort are doing.

“If you are concerned someone is experiencing a heat-related emergency, be quick to call for help,” he advised. “Spraying a mist of water onto someone’s skin or placing ice packs in the armpit or neck area can help cool someone off quickly while they wait for help to arrive.”

And for anyone looking to cool down with a cold beer, Dr. Everett suggests being cautious.

“Keep in mind there alcohol is a natural diuretic, meaning it’s going to make you urinate a lot more, which, again, loses fluid in addition to sweating and things like that,” she said.

However, all doctors recommend being cautious and listening to your body and your own doctor before making any medical decisions.