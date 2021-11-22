Extreme cold weather shelter opens Monday ahead of freezing temperatures in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Social Services will open the doors to an extreme cold-weather shelter in anticipation of ‘extreme cold’ weather conditions Monday night.

The shelter will be set up at 3230 Brick Church Pike and is open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., and officials say free transportation will also be provided.

WeGo Public Transportation’s line 23B will operate from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. providing free rides for individuals every night that the shelter is open.

Community partners can drop off individuals at designated spots to catch a free van in North, East, West, and South Nashville headed to WeGo Central. To see those designated spots, click here.

The shelter is set in place for those experiencing homelessness and who need to seek shelter ahead of freezing temperatures in Nashville.

Officials say, men, women, couples, and those with pets are all welcome at the shelter.