Extra security provided for dismissal at Cheatham Co. school after threat

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Cheatham County Schools says extra security was provided for one of their schools after a threat earlier in the day.

Cheatham County Sheriff Mike Breedlove said Sycamore Middle and High School’s campus was placed on lockout around 11:15 a.m.

The sheriff said an ex-boyfriend threatened to shoot up his ex-girlfriend’s car in the school parking lot.

Deputies are currently searching for the boyfriend.

Cheatham County Schools confirmed to News 2 that the lockout has been lifted and all students are safe.

Dismissal times were staggered and all after school activities continued as planned.