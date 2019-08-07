Extra security provided for dismissal at Cheatham Co. school after threat

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Cheatham County Schools says extra security was provided for one of their schools after a threat earlier in the day.
Cheatham County Sheriff Mike Breedlove said Sycamore Middle and High School’s campus was placed on lockout around 11:15 a.m.
The sheriff said an ex-boyfriend threatened to shoot up his ex-girlfriend’s car in the school parking lot.
Deputies are currently searching for the boyfriend.
Cheatham County Schools confirmed to News 2 that the lockout has been lifted and all students are safe.
Dismissal times were staggered and all after school activities continued as planned.