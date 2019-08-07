1  of  2
Breaking News
Attorney: Cyntoia Brown recently married Cyntoia Brown released from prison

Extra security provided for dismissal at Cheatham Co. school after threat

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
cheatham county sheriff's car_356319

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Cheatham County Schools says extra security was provided for one of their schools after a threat earlier in the day.

Cheatham County Sheriff Mike Breedlove said Sycamore Middle and High School’s campus was placed on lockout around 11:15 a.m.

The sheriff said an ex-boyfriend threatened to shoot up his ex-girlfriend’s car in the school parking lot.

Deputies are currently searching for the boyfriend.

Cheatham County Schools confirmed to News 2 that the lockout has been lifted and all students are safe.

Dismissal times were staggered and all after school activities continued as planned.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Community Calendar