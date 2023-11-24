FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Despite the convenience of online shopping, many Tennesseans are still opting in for Black Friday in-person shopping.

With a spike in mall thefts across the Metro Nashville area, Cool Springs Galleria is stepping up their security this holiday season.

For some, long lines and packed stores are worth it.

“I’m a big Black Friday shopper. I look forward to it every year…I mean everything is between 30 and 50% off, so you can’t go wrong with that,” Mato Melendez said.

However, for others, Black Friday shopping really is all about the experience.

“Getting with the crowd, ’tis the season getting with the holiday spirit really,” one Cool Springs Galleria shopper said.

“The thing about in person shopping, you get to bring it home with you that day. You get to see it, touch it, feel it, it’s all about the experience,” Cool Springs Galleria Marketing Director Tori Dean said.

However, law enforcement across the country are on high alert as mall thefts are spiking.

Metro police told News 2 that they have received more than 30 theft calls to Tanger Outlets since opening less than a month ago.

Dean said in Franklin, there is an extra police presence during the holiday season.

“We have both regular cops here and undercover, so we have lots of good protective measures here in place in addition to our security team we have all year long,” Dean said.