Explosion at South Nashville hotel prompts evacuation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An explosion at a hotel in South Nashville caused people to be evacuated Sunday evening.

Emergency crews responded to calls of an explosion at the InTown Suites Extended Stay in the 1200 block of Murfreesboro Pike.

Officials said when they arrived there was heavy smoke and a fire on the third floor. Once the fire was out, firefighters investigated the explosion and found two five-gallon cans of Gasoline in the hotel.

It is unknown what the gas was being used for at this time.

Four people were transported to the hospital.

Nashville Fire says Metro police is investigating to see if this is a criminal investigation.

Officials said the Red Cross is assisting people who lived in the extended-stay hotel.

