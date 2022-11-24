NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Extreme cold weather conditions can make it very difficult for hikers. Wednesday morning, a Vanderbilt sophomore was found dead in New Hampshire after taking a solo hiking trip.

Authorities are still working to find the exact cause of her death, but the community remains heartbroken.

If you’re planning on hiking, experienced hikers recommend following some safety tips. According to ABC News, plan out your trip in advance to make sure you have adequate clothing and resources.

Some planning tips include:

Mapping out your trail

Familiarizing yourself with the area

Preparing for threats such as wild animals

Having plenty of drinking water available

They also stress the importance of not pushing yourself too hard and knowing your own limitations.

To learn more about hiking trails in Middle Tennessee, click here.