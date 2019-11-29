Breaking News
Exit 111 Festival will not return to Manchester in 2020

(Courtesy: Exit 111 Music Festival)

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WKRN) — The first-ever Exit 111 Music Festival in Manchester will also be its last, event organizers said Friday.

In a statement posted to its Facebook page, the festival revealed: “Exit 111 Music Festival will not return in 2020. We would like to thank all the incredible fans and road warriors who rocked out and camped with us this year.”

The festival was held Oct. 11 through 13 at Great Stage Park, the site of the Bonnaroo Music Festival. The hard rock show featured performances from headliners Lynyrd Skynyrd, Def Leppard and Guns N’ Roses.

Event organizers did not explain why the Exit 111 Festival would not return for a second year.

