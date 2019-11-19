Executive Director of Nashville oversight board resigns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Executive Director of the Metro-Nashville Community Oversight Board William Weeden has resigned, the board announced Monday.

The board said Weeden explained his reason for resigning was due to extreme stress and a belief that serving as the Executive Director of the COB was no longer a good fit for him.

The COB says Weeden plans on moving back to Chicago.

Weeden held the role of Executive Director of the COB since April 2019. His resignation Assitant Executive Director Jill Fitcheard assumes the role of Executive Director.