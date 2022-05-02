FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A surprise home visit to an ex-con’s Franklin house turned up a small arsenal of weapons that landed the parolee back behind bars.

On August 17, 1996, Lane Davis Locke was the get-a-way driver for a botched armed robbery at a Nashville Hooters restaurant. Several people were shot during that crime. One man died.

Locke was sentenced to 55 years in prison.

Lane Davis Locke (1996)

Lane Davis Locke (2022)

According to investigators, he did 14 years and was paroled in 2010 for good behavior.

For the next 12 years, authorities say he stayed under the radar, living with his mother at her Cotton Lane home in Franklin. During this time, he reportedly fixed appliances.

Then on March 2, 2022, a surprise TDOC visit, assisted by members of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department, changed everything.

By law, an ex-con cannot own any firearms.

Deputies found 18 weapons at the home. Investigators also found marijuana, cocaine and scales.

Investigators seized close to 1,000 bullets, brass knuckles, and multiple drum magazines, along with tactical vests.









According to deputies, when confronted with the weapons, Locke said, “What I have will send me back to prison.”

When asked why he felt the need to have so many guns, Locke said with all the things going on in the world today, he felt he needed to be armed like this.

The ATF is also involved in this case checking to see if the weapons are stolen or have been used in other crimes.

Locke was arrested and put in the Williamson County Jail. His parole has since been revoked.