‘Everyone lost everything’: homeless camps destroyed during flooding

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It has been an emotional week for people in Middle Tennessee that were affected by Sunday morning’s flood.

But for those without a home, it was a whole different experience to be stuck in the high waters.

“From here all the way up to the middle right here everybody lost everything,” Vanessa said. “There wasn’t nothing we could do but just wait it out.”

Vanessa’s camp near the Cumberland River flooded out nearly a dozen tents. Each tent containing clothes, food, and daily necessities that are now gone.

“Every time we try to get something cleaned up down here, another disaster happens because we were just starting to clean up all the debris and everything from the ice storm and all the rain,” Vanessa said.

All for Him ministry came out to the camps to provide some resources that were vital to each of those individuals experiencing homelessness.

“We weren’t prepared for this. The other day it was 65, 70 [degrees] now today we’re talking about 30. So I watch it closely so I know when I come down here I need to bring tarps, I need to bring tents, propane,” Executive Director Heather Young said.

Young said even bringing a van full of supplies wasn’t enough to fulfill the extreme need.

“It shouldn’t even be this way. They should be able to afford a place to live. They should not have to be hanging from a tree to have to survive this water,” Young said as she thought about the tragic deaths of two unhoused individuals earlier this week.

But where there is heartbreak there is also resiliency. Members of Vanessa’s camp say they’re grateful for the continued resources that show up, especially during this increased need.