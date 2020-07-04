‘Everybody loved that little boy’: Sumner County volunteer firefighters honor toddler killed in accidental shooting

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — About 200 people gathered at the Shackle Island Volunteer Fire Rescue department for a candlelight vigil in honor of one of their own.

“Everybody loved that little boy,” said Martin Bowers, fire chief for Shackle Island, “They all played with him. He was just a feisty little two and a half year old.”

John Robert Moore was the son of a Shackle Island volunteer firefighter. He often visited the station with his dad.

“He’d come down there and they’d just take care of him, and carry him around and put him on the trucks,” said Bowers.

Thursday afternoon, investigators say Moore was at the fire station with his dad when he somehow got his hands on a handgun in his dad’s car. The toddler fired the weapon and was rushed to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“I couldn’t believe it. I just couldn’t,” explained Bowers, “We’ve had problems here like any other fire department, but never anything of this magnitude.”

Shackle Island fire officials are now offering counseling to their volunteer firefighters. Moore’s dad is also a full-time firefighter with Mt. Juliet.

A GoFundMe has been set up to assist the family. At last check, it had raised more than $15,000.