FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Employees of a south Franklin Chick-Fil-A are mourning the loss of a co-worker.

Earlier this month, 30-year-old Lino Castillo died in a car crash on Bear Creek Pike in Columbia.

Jeanne Hammontree owns the Chick-Fil-A on Columbia Avenue where Lino worked for the last eight years. She says he was a manager for the past four years.

“He just shined and everybody loved him. The team members loved him. The customers coming through the drive-thru would lean out of their cars and go, ‘hey Lino!’ and he would hang out the window and he called everybody Ms. Amy or Ms. Chelsea. He just had the perfect manners and a smile that lit the world up,” Hammontree said.

Other co-workers said Lino had an infectious smile and personality.

“He always made the day more fun,” co-worker Charity Mitten said. “He made an emphasis on making their [customers] day better also. Losing him and having to communicate that to the guests who just come here to buy food they feel like they’ve lost a friend also.”

Another manager described Lino as simply joyful. Others said even though he’s gone, Lino holds a special place in their hearts.

“He was absolutely a blessing to each one of us and to his family and friends. So we celebrate that we knew him and we were blessed to have him on our team,” Hammontree said.

The cause of the wreck is still under investigation. It’s unclear if anyone will face charges.

If you’d like to make a donation to Lino’s family, you can drop it off at Chick-Fil-A on Columbia Avenue in south Franklin.