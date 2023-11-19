PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multiple families, including the family of Johnny Cash, are gathering in Putnam County Monday to remember lives lost to homicide ahead of the holidays.

Courtney Cash, the legendary singer-songwriter’s great niece, was killed back in 2014.

“We’re lost still. All of us have lost that one person,” Courtney’s mother, Cindy Young, said. “With us, my parents both died within 10 months after Courtney, so we lost half of a family, you know, so it’s really difficult…You just don’t ever get over it.”

Young, along with the family of Brandon Hood, will host a wreath-decorating ceremony called “We Will Remember.”

At 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 20, homicide victims’ families are invited to come to the Poplar Grove Community Center so they can hang an ornament and picture on the wreaths.

“By bringing the ornament and a picture of your loved one and lighting a candle for them, it gives you a sense of at least touching them in some way, bringing you closer, and then we all have something in common, and it just brings us all closer,” Young explained. “We all learn from one another in these meetings to where we do feel a little bit better when we leave.”

The wreath will be hung at the Putnam County Courthouse at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28. There will also be a tree dedication ceremony honoring homicide victims in the 13th District of Tennessee.