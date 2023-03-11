WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Saturday, hundreds of Wilson County community members came together for the 12th annual Frozen Tundra event. This year, the proceeds will benefit a man who was seriously injured in a recent boating incident.

Two weeks ago, Cody Liddle was fishing on Old Hickory Lake when his boat hit something in the water and his motor flipped onboard. Since then, Cody has returned home, where he’s beginning his long load to recovery.

“Could’ve happened to any one of us. A lot of people use that little cut-through, but you just can’t see what’s under the water, and he was just unfortunate that day,” said Ken Nelson Jr. with Blackwell Reality and Auction.

Nelson organized his annual chili cookoff, cornhole competition, and auction on Saturday, March 11. He hoped to raise more than $20,000 to help Cody’s family — including his wife, Cassie — while Cody is unable to work.

“We just want him to know that we live in a heck of a community. We didn’t do all this on our own. We’re just the bus that everybody’s getting on,” Nelson said. “We want him to know that we love him, and God’s still got good plans for him, or he wouldn’t be here.”

Dianna Montgomery, who called herself Cody’s “fishing mom,” said she often goes out with her stepson and Cody on Old Hickory Lake. She recalled the moment she learned about the boating incident.

“My heart just dropped because I love Cody to death… There’s nobody that could say a bad word about Cody. He is a friend to everyone,” Montgomery said.

With Cody back home from the hospital, those close to him are thankful he’s alive. For now, they’re asking for prayers as he embarks on what will be a lengthy road to recovery.

“He knows he has a long road, but if anybody can overcome this and be back on his feet, it’ll be Cody,” Montgomery told News 2.

A GoFundMe has also been set up to raise money for Cody’s family, which has already received nearly double its $10,000 goal in donations.

In addition, Montgomery is helping to organize a fishing tournament and fundraiser on May 21 at Flippers on Old Hickory Lake.