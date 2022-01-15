NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for most of Middle Tennessee and parts of southern Kentucky. In most of Middle TN the warning is from midnight tonight to 6 p.m. Sunday. In east Middle TN and KY, where the snow will last longer, it is in effect until midnight Sunday night.

















The changeover from rain to snow (or a mix) is expected to begin between 9 p.m. and midnight in our far northwestern areas and spread east and southeast overnight into Sunday.

Although this is still a significant snowstorm, forecast accumulations for everywhere except our far eastern counties due to the changeover start as a mix in many areas. HOWEVER, in those eastern areas, once the changeover begins on Sunday, snowfall rates of 1-2″ per hour could produce 5-9″ plus, possibly even 10″ in a few spots on the Plateau.

This will be a heavy, wet snow that could weigh down tree limbs that could fall onto powerlines.

In addition, driving will become hazardous on Sunday and even more so Sunday night when temperatures fall into the 20s.