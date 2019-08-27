Evacuations underway following Rutherford County gas leak

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Some residents have been evacuated from their homes while others are urged to shelter-in-place following a gas leak Tuesday morning near Smyrna.

Multiple agencies responded to the leak around 10 a.m. at Old Nashville Highway and Chicken Pike in Rutherford County.

According to Rutherford County Fire and Rescue, a gas line was hit by a construction crew.

As a precaution, the department said some nearby residents were evacuated, while others in the area were urged to shelter-in-place.

A spokesperson for the city of Smyrna said Old Nashville Highway was closed between Baker Road and Chicken Pike. The leak affected an estimated 20 homes in Smyrna, the city added.

(Photo: Rutherford County Fire & Rescue)

