LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hundreds of jobs are headed to Wilson County as Tritium announced it will soon establish its U.S. manufacturing operations.

Tritium DCFC Limited is a global leader in the electric vehicle (EV) charging industry and is expected to create more than 500 new jobs over the next five years in Lebanon. The company said this will double its existing workforce in Australia, Europe, Asia, and the U.S.

“With the help of the hard-working residents of Tennessee, we expect to double or even triple our charger production capacity to further our product distribution throughout the United States,” said Jane Hunter, CEO, Tritium.

The new facility, located at 140 Toshiba Drive, is expected to house up to six production lines, which will produce between 10,000 and 30,000 direct current fast chargers units each year.

Production at Tritium’s Lebanon facility is set to begin in the third quarter of 2022.