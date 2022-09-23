PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) — An estranged husband is now behind bars after shooting at his wife’s home.

According to the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, Justin Siador allegedly threatened to kill his wife and others last night.

However, a deputy showed up moments before the suspect opened fire toward the home in Portland.

“Shots fired! Shots fired! I need some help,” the deputy can be heard saying.

Leading up to the incident, Justin Siador was accused of sending death threats to his estranged wife.

“He was going to shoot her, her new boyfriend, and everybody in the house,” Tim Bailey of the Sumner County Sheriff’s office said.

Siador allegedly fired seven or eights shots toward the home before he drove off.

However, he didn’t make it too far before police caught him.

As Siador was taken into custody, authorities found casings and the gun in his vehicle.

“The video is very scary. The officer, I spoke to him this morning and he is still a little shaken up. It is very rare that we are at the scene of a crime when something like this occurs,” Major Bailey said.

Bailey told News 2 thankfully police were able to intercept.

“Crimes of passion are sometimes hard to judge. Sometimes we say things we do mean, just in this case,” Bailey said.

Siador has been charged with several counts of aggravated assault and several counts of reckless endangerment. Bond was set at $55,000 dollars.

Major Bailey told News 2 the family has obtained an order of protection incase Siador makes bond.