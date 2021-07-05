Estimated crowd of 350K set attendance record for Nashville’s July Fourth celebration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A record-breaking number of people packed Broadway Sunday night to watch one of the largest fireworks shows in the country, Nashville city officials estimate.

The Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation said 350,000 people attended 2021’s “Let Freedom Sing!,” the largest crowd since 2019’s event, when a crowd of 343,000 descended on downtown Nashville.

Country star, Brad Paisley headlined the free 2021 concert on Lower Broadway.

The city said the event featured “the largest fireworks show in Nashville history” with pyrotechnics synchronized to a live performance by the Nashville Symphony

The event normally draws a crowd of more than 200,000.

This was the 18th annual celebration produced by the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation and 37th for the city of Nashville.