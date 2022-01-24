Click here to watch from the News 2 app.

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office will block off parts of Highway 41 South Monday afternoon to escort the body of Deputy Savanna Puckett, who was found shot inside her burning home on Sunday evening.

Deputy Puckett’s body will be taken to Springfield Memorial Gardens around 2:30 p.m. Monday. Intersections along the route will be temporarily blocked, including parts of Ridgetop, Greenbriar, and Springfield.

On Sunday night, a deputy went to check on Puckett after she didn’t show up for her shift around 5 p.m. at the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy found her Springfield home on fire and firefighters later discovered Puckett was inside the house and had been shot.

The TBI was called in to investigate the case. Just before noon on Monday, the TBI announced a man wanted in connection to the case had been taken into custody following an hours-long standoff situation in Smyrna.

The 22-year-old deputy had worked at the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office for four years.

The public was welcomed to pull over and pay respects to Deputy Puckett during Monday’s escort.

The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office released a statement, which reads: