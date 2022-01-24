Click here to watch from the News 2 app.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office will block off parts of Highway 41 South Monday afternoon to escort the body of Deputy Savanna Puckett, who was found shot inside her burning home on Sunday evening.
Deputy Puckett’s body will be taken to Springfield Memorial Gardens around 2:30 p.m. Monday. Intersections along the route will be temporarily blocked, including parts of Ridgetop, Greenbriar, and Springfield.
On Sunday night, a deputy went to check on Puckett after she didn’t show up for her shift around 5 p.m. at the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy found her Springfield home on fire and firefighters later discovered Puckett was inside the house and had been shot.
The TBI was called in to investigate the case. Just before noon on Monday, the TBI announced a man wanted in connection to the case had been taken into custody following an hours-long standoff situation in Smyrna.
The 22-year-old deputy had worked at the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office for four years.
The public was welcomed to pull over and pay respects to Deputy Puckett during Monday’s escort.
The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office released a statement, which reads:
Patrol Deputy Savanna Puckett is a great loss to all of us here at the Sheriff’s Office. We will grieve her death today, tomorrow, and many days to come. Savanna started her career at the Sheriff’s Office as a Corrections Officer in December of 2017 at the age of 18 and was promoted to Booking Officer in the Detention Facility in November of 2018. Savanna had aspirations of advancing her career to the Patrol Division and made that dream a reality when she was promoted to Patrol Deputy in May 2020, and officially graduated from Walter State Law Enforcement Academy in September 2020. In the 4 years that Savanna was with the Sheriff’s Office, she touched the lives of everyone. Savanna was the one who always showed up early to her shift with a smile on her face. She was hardworking and cared deeply for each and every person here. She was a mother hen to us all and frequently cooked meals and baked goodies for her shift. She was tough, courageous, kind, compassionate, and had an infectious personality that will always be remembered.Robertson County Sheriff’s Office