Escaped inmate on the run after leaving KY work detail

HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WKRN) – Kentucky State Police are looking for an inmate who they said escaped from a work detail.

He is Wayne Eldridge Weeks, 38, of Mt. Olivet, Kentucky.

KSP received a call from the Christian County Detention Center around 10:15 p.m. Friday after Weeks escaped while on work release at the Senior Citizen’s Center in Hopkinsville.

He is described as being about 6 feet tall and 260 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a turquoise short sleeve t-shirt, a dark blue lightweight jacket, and jeans. Investigators said he had a tattoo of a Celtic knot on his right wrist, Grateful Dead symbol on his right forearm, Grateful Dead dancing bears on his left forearm, and other tattoos on his right and left calves.

Weeks was in custody after being charged with Receiving Stolen Property U/$10,000, 2 counts of Bail Jumping 1st Degree, and Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree.

Anyone who knows where Weeks is is urged to contact Kentucky State Police Post 2 at 270-676-3313 or by ‘Text a Tip’ using the Kentucky State Police App. Callers can remain anonymous.