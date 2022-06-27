ERIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A police officer is in stable condition following a shooting in Houston County Monday night.
It happened on Highway 149 near Substation Loop late Monday.
Houston County Sheriff Kevin Sugg said it started as a traffic stop, but the suspect pulled a gun and shot the officer.
The suspect’s truck has been found, and authorities believe the suspect fled the scene on foot.
The suspect is described as a black man wearing a white t-shirt and blue baseball cap.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol Aerial Unit is en route to the scene. Multiple agencies are working on the ground, putting together units for a search.
This is an active investigation.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.