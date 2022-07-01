ERIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – The man accused of going on a multi-state crime spree had his first court appearance Friday in Erin.

BJ Brown, 32, had his bail set at $5 million at the Houston County Courthouse for attempted murder of a law enforcement officer. Brown allegedly shot at Erin Police Officer Darrel Tiebor Monday, June 27.

According to Houston County Sheriff Kevin Sugg, the shooting initially began as a traffic stop, but the suspect, later identified as Brown, pulled a gun and shot the officer. Brown fled law enforcement, prompting a large manhunt in the area.

Brown was ultimately apprehended in a heavily wooded area north of Highway 13 and transported to the Dickson County Jail.

According to Houston County Clerk Donna Vincent, Brown was found to be indigent and appointed a public defender. Brown reportedly waived his right to have a preliminary hearing within 14 days, so his next hearing is set for Aug. 2.

In addition to his Tennessee charges, Brown also faces a second-degree murder charge in Louisiana.