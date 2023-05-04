ERIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — “Everyone was asleep but me, I was getting ready to go to bed,” Joshua Koffman said.

That’s when Koffman saw flames. He immediately woke everyone up. “Everybody was very emotional as it was happening, as you’re watching the house go up in fire.”

Paige Cooke and Josh were supposed to get married on the deck that Koffman’s family built for their ceremony. While the deck is partially still standing, everything else is a total loss.

“The jewelry that my mom gave to me for the wedding, our wedding outfits,” Cooke said.

However, one thing was salvageable, their passports. “Everything around them was brunt to ash so it is very strange but it’s very lucky really,” Koffman said.

Josh said, with their passports, they can get their marriage license this weekend. The luck also nudged them to still hold a ceremony.

“It has been a very long time coming, so we are both very excited that it can still happen,” Koffman said.

Josh and Paige told News 2 that they moved their ceremony to Koffman’s aunt’s house in Nashville.

If you would like to help the Koffman family out with donations, a GoFundMe can be found here.