Environmentalists concerned about increase in single-use plastics during pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – When COVID-19 hit the U.S., many parts of normal life were put on pause.

Environmentalists say waste initiatives were put on the back burner as well.

“We were scared, I was scared. I didn’t know what was happening. Sustainability has always been a part of my life, but it wasn’t first on my list, it wasn’t my priority at the time,” Zero Waste Trash Talk Creator Marissa Masellis said.

Single-use plastics have significantly increased during the pandemic as carry out options become more popular for consumers.

“Whether that is utensils and Styrofoam containers for take out food, or the disposable gloves and masks, people are using more single-use plastics now than approximately a year ago,” Tennessee Riverkeeper Executive Director David Whiteside said.

Whiteside suggests people speak up when ordering out to protect the environment from further waste.

“Please ask them not to include any single use items and to reduce their waste,” Whiteside said.

Masellis said landfills in Nashville are already filling quicker than ever before because of the high volume of people moving into the area, but the pandemic will likely make things worse.

“It’s already been a problem,” Masellis said. “That truly cannot go on for very much longer.”

Whiteside recommends people turn away from disposable products when they can. Masellis even suggesting composting as many materials as possible.

“A lot of people are using the gloves and the masks to protect themselves and others, but unfortunately we’re seeing a tremendous amount of these masks and gloves being littered on the streets and in the creeks,” Whiteside said.

Whiteside said the rivers are already starting to see that litter during clean up events. And that will continue in the weeks to come if something doesn’t change.

But there is some good news to the pandemic’s impact on our environment. The Nature Climate Change Journal reported that due to confinement, global carbon emissions are down 17-percent.

Masellis said that is encouraging information, especially as we become more conscientious of where we’re going and how often we’re venturing out.

But both environmentalists say the most important thing at this point, is to be mindful about the waste you’re taking in and where you’re disposing of it.