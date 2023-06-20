CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – By 2028, the Tennessee Valley authority (TVA) wants to build a new natural gas plant in Cheatham County.

The public utility said a new facility is necessary to meet growing energy demands, but some groups are raising serious financial and environmental concerns.

“When we choose sites we need, number one, a lot of available land. We would need access to a water source; we would need to be able to tie into existing transmissions system without a lot of effort or additional cost,” said TVA spokesperson Scott Brooks.

Brooks said the 285 acres in Cheatham County meets all of the above criteria. The new gas plant would power about half a million homes and replace the coal unit at the Cumberland Plant.

“TVA takes very seriously overall energy security, which means keeping the grid online, resilient, and affordable,” said Brooks.

However, not everyone agrees.

“Our concerns are both environmental and financial,” said Amanda Garcia, senior attorney and office director at the Southern Environmental Law Center.

Garcia said that within two years, TVA has proposed 6,000 megawatts of new energy would come from gas plants, a fossil fuel, and far less would come from renewables like wind and solar.

“We’re really concerned as ratepayers about whether we’re going to be stuck paying for decades of higher electric bills because of this gas binge by TVA,” said Garcia.

Garcia also has environmental concerns. Take, for example, the 12-mile long pipeline that will deliver natural gas to TVA’s new plant.

“They’re crossing through local streams; they are disturbing the ground; they’re impinging on people’s property rights,” said Garcia.

“TVA would be contracting with pipeline companies that have a good safety track record, and they take that seriously. That’s important to us,” said Brooks.

TVA is careful to say that another company is in charge of the pipeline. The public is welcome to attend the open house. It will be held Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. in the David McCullough community room in Ashland City.