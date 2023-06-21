NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — For National Pollinator Week, experts are raising awareness and asking residents to help protect pollinators in Middle Tennessee.

According to the Tennessee Environmental Council (TEC), pollinator numbers are steadily declining.

“Unfortunately, the number of pollinator species have been rapidly declining in the last two decades, and that is due to several reasons. The two most important, habitat loss, urbanization and the incessant use of insecticides, herbicides, and toxic chemicals in our environment,” said Dr. Monika Pretz, the pollinator program leader for the TEC.

Council leaders said in North America, there are 3,600 native bees and there are 313 that are native to Tennessee.

“Pollinators are essential for a healthy ecosystem. They evolve together with the native plants, and during evolution they adapted to each other, so native pollinators, butterflies, and moth species require native plants to complete life cycles,” said Pretz.

There are ways to be part of the solution; this includes limiting the use of toxic chemicals as well as lending a helping hand to start or develop wildflower pollinator gardens in the community. TEC has started several of these gardens across Middle Tennessee; one of the largest ones sits on an acre of land at Stratford Stem Magnet High School in East Nashville.

“Pollinator species are important for our survival and for the survival of the ecosystem. Every third bite you take, you can thank a pollinator species…it is very important that, without our action and out support for pollinators, their decline cannot be stopped. We really have to take a stand on that,” said Pretz.

If you are interested in future TEC educational events, information on where to buy seeds, or becoming a member of a TEC pollinator project, click here for more details.