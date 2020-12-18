Entertainment industry looks to summer 2021 to get shows on the schedule

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The COVID-19 vaccine roll out is starting to give those within the entertainment industry hope for the first time in ten months.

“Even as these vaccines are rolling out it’s going to be a while before we can get back up to full speed for sure,” production designer Chris Lisle said.

Lisle said there’s been zero work since the shutdown in March for music industry workers. But he’s hoping by summer 2021 things get back to somewhat normal again. And there’s a lot of question marks attached to how that process will play out.

“The legal issue of this whole thing and who’s liable if there’s an outbreak at a show is still something we’re working on is that indemnity because that is a concern,” Lisle said.

Another concern is how fans will know they’re protected against the virus at large scale venues.

“I’ve not seen anything saying you will have to be vaccinated. But I know that’s definitely been on the table with some companies to say that you have to show proof of vaccination to get in a show,” Lisle said.

Rumors started flying within the last several weeks about distributors like Ticketmaster would require people to get vaccinated, but the company said in a statement on their website that is not true.

“In short, we are not forcing anyone to do anything. Just exploring the ability to enhance our existing digital ticket capabilities to offer solutions for event organizers that could include testing and vaccine information with 3rd party health providers.”

Ticketmaster released it’s “Smartevent Technology Solutions” that would enable safe practices within big arenas. Protocols like contactless box offices, staggered entry for guests and social distanced seating arrangements.

“Is rapid testing going to be one of those important assets that gets us in a show as well? It’s logistically challenging. If you’re doing a show here at Nissan Stadium how do you rapid test 60,000 people?” Lisle said.

Lisle said while those questions are being worked out, he’s just grateful that there’s now a light at the end of the tunnel for the music industry.