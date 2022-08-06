WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair will see heightened security measures this year as safety measures remain a top priority.

Officials say all gates this year will be equipped with high frequency metal detectors positioned as a new safety enhancement. No guns/weapons will be allowed on the premises.

Anyone bringing bags are encouraged to use clear bags that are 12x6x16 or smaller, however, exceptions will be made for diaper bags and bags holding carry-in items for infants or other medical reasons. All bags are subject to inspection.

Parents bringing their children to the fair and asked to take advantage of the photo booths located at each of the gates as this will allow workers and law enforcement officials to get a better description of a child should they get separated from their parent or guardian. Parents are asked to remain vigilant and stay in very close proximity with small children on any given night due to the large amount of fairgoers.

Plenty of satellite off-site parking will be offered to make parking easier. Buses will be making trips from the following locations from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. free of charge:

Cumberland University’s Football Parking Lot (old Lebanon High School), 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon (on northeast side of the old Lebanon High School)-No Parking Saturday, August 27

First Baptist Church & Wilson County Courthouse, 227 East Main Street, Lebanon

Fairgoers are reminded to secure all doors and not to leave any valuables visible to the public.

The Lebanon Police Department will be conducting traffic control, security checks throughout designated parking areas and providing manpower at each of the gates. Deputies with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office will be stationed throughout the interior while paying extra attention to high traffic areas, such as the midway.

Officials say they are looking forward to record-breaking attendance at this year’s fair, which will be held August 18-27, 2022.