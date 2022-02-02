HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – As Middle Tennessee prepares for potential flooding this week, there are still a lot of questions after the deadly flooding in Waverly last summer. Engineers will study why it caused so much devastation and how state leaders can prevent a repeat.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is conducting a floodplain management services study of Trace Creek in Humphreys County.

“We want to understand what happened in August of this past year and then model future storms; what would happen if we get certain amounts of rain in a given time and what happens to the creek react? At what point what volume of water to get out, so that we then predict certain storm events and where the damage could occur,” said Project Planning Branch Chief Craig Carrington.

Last summer Trace Creek saw 21-inches inches of rain and a 24 hour period. Twenty people lost their lives and homes and businesses were damaged or destroyed.

Right after the flooding. the corps of engineers partnered with the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, FEMA, and the mayor of Waverly for immediate needs. They helped with debris removal and getting schools up and running. That partnership now continues with this study.

“Really what the partnership does, what the state agencies bring is local knowledge and information, and making sure that that’s a part of this study, that that information is informing the study so that at the end, the end result is the goal is a best-engineered solution or best solution to mitigate future flood,” said Lt. Col. Joe Sahl.

Engineers will look at data on obstructions to flood flows, flood formation, and timing; flood depths, stages, or floodwater velocities; also the extent, duration, and frequency of flooding. The whole project is funded by the federal government.

Project Manager Ashley Fuentes in the Nashville District’s Project Planning Branch said the project will take approximately two years to complete.

“In 2022 we are focusing on getting hydrology and hydraulic models up and running. The overall purpose of the FPMS study is to see what makes sense and what could be possible answers to a reoccurring situation,” Project Manager Ashley Fuentes said. “Examples of how the resulting information might be used is to improve building practices, make sure residents and officials are aware of where the floodplain is and have a better idea of the flood risk in a particular area, help the community understand where the dangerous spots are, and demonstrate to decision-makers and agencies that Waverly and Humphreys County are serious about protecting themselves.”

The project is expected to last about two years. Fuentes added that their study can also provide information for officials helping residents applying for financial assistance or who need help with flood insurance.