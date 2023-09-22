WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s been eight years since an endangered child alert was issued for a teen girl missing out of Winchester.

Still, there has been no sign as to what may have happened to 15-year-old Eva Alejandra Lopez. The TBI issued an alert on behalf of the Winchester Police Department on Sept. 22, 2015. At the time she was labeled as an “endangered runaway.”

Police believe she may have been with a 25-year-old man who was wanted on six counts of aggravated statutory rape when she left her home that day. However, other details like her clothing and direction of travel remain unclear.

Eva Alejandra Lopez (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Although she would now be 23 years old, the TBI’s alert remains active, along with several other missing children’s cases where the child has reached the age of 18. According to the TBI, those investigations stay open until the child is recovered or their whereabouts are discovered.

Lopez is 5-feet 4-inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds and has brown hair. When she was last seen, her hair was about shoulder length. Anyone who has any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

To view a list of other active missing child cases in Tennessee — some of which are now decades-old — click here.