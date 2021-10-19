Endangered juvenile missing from Smyrna

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Missing for three days now, Smyrna police are now looking for a juvenile they said is endangered.

Police said Kaleb Tillman was last seen October 16 when he left his home without permission.

The 16-year-old’s whereabouts are unknown.

Some distinctive features include a tattoo on his left forearm that says ‘Angelina,’ a nose ring on the right side of his nose, and an earring in each ear.

Tattoo on arm of missing Smyrna juvenile

Smyrna police said they consider any juvenile endangered if there whereabouts are unknown.

If you have any information about where Tillman might be call Smyrna police at (615) 267-5432. If you see him call 911 immediately.