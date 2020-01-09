Endangered Child Alert issued for Robertson County teenager

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Cole Fox

Cole Fox (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities have issued an Endangered Child Alert for a 16-year-old boy missing from Greenbrier.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued the alert Thursday morning for Cole Fox and said he was last seen Wednesday wearing blue jeans, a T-shirt and an orange, puffy vest.

Fox is 5-foot-9 and weighs about 125 pounds

Anyone with information on Cole’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Greenbrier Police Department at 615-643-4467 or the TBI at 800-TBI-FIND.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar