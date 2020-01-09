Endangered Child Alert issued for Robertson County teenager

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities have issued an Endangered Child Alert for a 16-year-old boy missing from Greenbrier.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued the alert Thursday morning for Cole Fox and said he was last seen Wednesday wearing blue jeans, a T-shirt and an orange, puffy vest.

Fox is 5-foot-9 and weighs about 125 pounds

ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT: We need your help to find 16-year-old Cole Fox, who is missing from Greenbrier.



If you have seen Cole or have information about his whereabouts, call Greenbrier PD at (615) 643-4467 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND!



Please hit RT to spread the word! pic.twitter.com/OImH0EFrTC — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) January 9, 2020

Anyone with information on Cole’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Greenbrier Police Department at 615-643-4467 or the TBI at 800-TBI-FIND.

