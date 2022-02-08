COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An Endangered Child Alert has been issued for a missing Middle Tennessee teenager.

Jazmine White, 14, was last seen on Feb. 6.

The Cookeville teen was last seen wearing black pants, a black hoodie, black shoes and was carrying a black backpack.

She is 5’6″ and weighs 181 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say White has a known medical condition and is believed to be without her medication.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, you are asked to call the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office at (931) 528-8484 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.