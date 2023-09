WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A missing 7-year-old girl from Williamson County has been found safe after an Endangered Child Alert was issued on her behalf.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Aspen Bradford had last been Friday in Fairview.

Just after 11 p.m. Friday, the TBI said Aspen had been found safe.