WHITE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation put out an Endangered Child Alert Tuesday evening for a missing White County baby.

Two-month-old Gunner Lee Boland is believed to be with his non-custodial father, Daniel Boland Jr.

Gunner is 21″ with an unknown weight and eye color.

Daniel is 35 years old, 5’8″ and 160 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Authorities say there is no car information or direction of travel to pass along at this time.

Daniel is facing a charge of custodial interference in connection with this incident.

If you see Gunner or Daniel, you are asked to call TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.