VAN BUREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – An Endangered Child Alert has been issued out of Van Buren County for two children believed to be with their non-custodial mother.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Kyle and Stella Maples, ages 11 and 6, respectively, are believed to be with their non-custodial mother, 30-year-old Angie Maples.

Kyle is 4’8″ and weighs 70 pounds. He also has green eyes and dark blonde hair.

Stella is 3’10” and weighs 39 pounds. She has green eyes and blonde hair.

Angie is 5’2″ and weighs 130 pounds. She has green eyes and dark brown hair.

Kyle Maples (Source: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation) Stella Maples (Source: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation) Angie Maples (Source: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation) Kyle Maples (Source: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation) Stella Maples (Source: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Warrants have been issued for Angie charging her with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Angie was last known to be driving a black 2012 Honda Civic with Tennessee tag 237DD91.

Angie Maples’ Honda Civic (Source: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Anyone with information on the trio’s whereabouts is asked to call the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at 931-946-4000 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.