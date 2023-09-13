SMITHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An Endangered Child Alert has been issued for a missing 6-year-old boy from Smithville.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Jameson Dean Ferrell was last seen Wednesday, Sept. 13 wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

He is 3 feet tall and weighs 60 pounds; he also has brown hair and hazel eyes.

The TBI said Jameson may be with his non-custodial mother and could possibly be traveling in a white 2018 Hyundai Sonata with TN tag 846-BLNY.

Jameson Dean Ferrell (Source: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation) Suspect Hyundai (Source: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Anyone with information is urged to call the Smithville Police Department at 615-215-3000 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.