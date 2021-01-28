Endangered Child Alert issued for missing Jackson County teenager

JACKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a 17-year-old girl missing from Jackson County.

Amber Gilly Smith was last seen at her home in Dodson Branch on Monday, the TBI said in the alert issued Thursday morning.

The teenager is believed to be without her required medication, investigators said.

🚨Endangered Child Alert 🚨 An ECA has been issued for 17 y/o Amber Gilly Smith out of Jackson County. Amber was last seen at her home in Dodson Branch on 1/25/21. She is believed to be without her medication. Call 1-800-TBI-FIND if you know where Amber is. pic.twitter.com/oo9GT5r2Tx — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) January 28, 2021

Amber was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt, blue jeans and black sneakers. She is 5-foot, 4-inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds and has blonde hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on Amber’s whereabouts is urged to contact 1-800-TBI-FIND.