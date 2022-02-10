JACKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An Endangered Child Alert was issued late Wednesday night for a missing Jackson County teen.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued the alert for Austin George Smith, 17, who has a known medical condition. Authorities said he was last seen in Gainsboro, Tennessee but he may have traveled to Kentucky.

The last time Smith was seen, he was wearing a black or red hoodie with “Class of 2022” on it. He is described as being 5’9” tall, weighing 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at (931) 268-0180, or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.