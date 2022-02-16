HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing brother and sister out of Humphreys County.

The TBI says 2-year-old Scarlett Tarpy and 1-year-old Adonis Goff are believed to be with their non-custodial mother. They were last seen Monday.

Scarlett is 2 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 26 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes. Adonis is 2 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 21 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

The TBI did not provide a clothing description or possible direction of travel for either child.

Anyone with information should call the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office at 931-296-2301 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.