Endangered Child Alert issued for missing East Tennessee 3-year-old girl

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing 3-year-old girl from Greene County.

The TBI says Zella Linklater was last seen Thursday afternoon in the area of Bumblebee Lane in Chuckey, Greene County.

Zella was last seen wearing a red dress and snow boots.

She is 3-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs 50 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Zella’s whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at 423-798-1800.