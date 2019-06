COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing Cookeville teen.

TBI said 14-year-old Lukas Javier Perez was last seen in Cookeville on the night if June 24.

Police said Perez has a medical condition and is believed to be without his medication.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact 1-800-TBI-FIND.