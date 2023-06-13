COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An Endangered Child Alert has been issued for a missing 6-year-old girl from Cookeville believed to be with her non-custodial mother.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Kadiyah Novick was last seen Monday wearing a teal shirt with a heart on it and white shorts.

Kadiyah is four feet tall and weighs 60 pounds; she also has brown hair and brown eyes.

The TBI said Kadiyah may be with her non-custodial mother, 46-year-old Andrea Diane Shattuck, who is described as 5’10” with brown hair and brown eyes.

Kadiyah Novick (Source: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation) Andrea Shattuck (Source: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation) Kadiyah Novick (Source: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

The pair is possibly traveling in a full-size gold Toyota SUV with damage to the driver’s side headlight, according to authorities.

A warrant for custodial interference has been issued for Shattuck’s arrest, the TBI said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.