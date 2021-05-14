Endangered Child Alert issued for missing Carroll County teen

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for Carroll County teen.

The TBI says 13-year-old Janits Shade-Vargas is missing out of Carroll County and is possibly traveling in a stolen 2007 red Ford Explorer with Tennessee tag 7W56L9. Shade-Vargas also has a known medical condition and is without his medication.

He is 5-feet 6-inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. He also has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen Thursday night wearing a gray shirt, burgundy pants and green sneakers.

Here is the information we have about Jantis:



He is 5'6", 125 lbs., black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen last night wearing a gray shirt, burgundy pants, and green

sneakers.



Seen him? Contact Carroll County Sheriff's Office at 731-986-

8947 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/yvTJ364v4n — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) May 14, 2021

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 731-986-8947 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.